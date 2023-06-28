Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes $201,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after buying an additional 19,411,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after acquiring an additional 444,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after acquiring an additional 924,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 730,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.