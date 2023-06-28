Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 173,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,219 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
