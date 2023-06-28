Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 173,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,219 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.