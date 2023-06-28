Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) versus Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Akili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 43.18% 55.22% 41.44% Akili N/A -78.63% -35.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Akili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 21.50 $216.00 million $6.34 45.37 Akili $320,000.00 283.33 -$7.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Akili’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Akili.

Volatility & Risk

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Akili has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shockwave Medical and Akili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56 Akili 0 2 4 0 2.67

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $273.78, indicating a potential downside of 4.83%. Akili has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 223.28%. Given Akili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Akili on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Akili

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. Akili, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.