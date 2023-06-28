Short Interest in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Grows By 1,500.0%

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ VIIAW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,002. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

