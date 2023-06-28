Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Expands By 1,200.0%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.76.

Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,394. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.22%. Research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

