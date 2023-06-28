Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Increases By 615.2%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 615.2% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

About Atlantic American

Shares of AAME stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

