Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Expands By 1,500.0%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHCI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 2,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,812. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $36.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

