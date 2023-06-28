Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Expands By 3,713.3%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,600 shares, an increase of 3,713.3% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 1.8 %

CSPCY traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,926. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.06.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

