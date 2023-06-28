Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Drops By 88.9%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.0 %
DIFTY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 3,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.