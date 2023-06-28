Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Drops By 90.4%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fagron Stock Down 13.9 %

ARSUF traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Fagron has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $18.75.

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

