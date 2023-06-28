Short Interest in FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Drops By 85.0%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FalconStor Software Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FALC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 6,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.91. FalconStor Software has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

Further Reading

