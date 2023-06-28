Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Declines By 87.6%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the May 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 20,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,147. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galp Energia, SGPS
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.