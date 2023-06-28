Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Declines By 87.6%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the May 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 20,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,147. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Galp Energia, SGPS ( OTCMKTS:GLPEY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

