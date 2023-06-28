Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Drops By 97.3%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 122.59% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
