Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 836.3%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 836.3% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
HYXF traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,253. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2228 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.