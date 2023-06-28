Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 836.3%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 836.3% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HYXF traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,253. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2228 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

