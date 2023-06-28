Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Expands By 718.2%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 718.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MFD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 9,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%.

(Free Report)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.