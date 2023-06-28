Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Grows By 1,000.0%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nikon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nikon has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

