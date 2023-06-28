Short Interest in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI) Drops By 82.4%

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nubia Brand International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nubia Brand International by 674.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 783,787 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nubia Brand International by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 342,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nubia Brand International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 658,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nubia Brand International by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 622,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 422,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,541,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

Shares of NUBI remained flat at $10.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,128. Nubia Brand International has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

