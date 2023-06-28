Short Interest in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Declines By 93.0%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,400 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 12,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Insider Activity at Offerpad Solutions

In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $43,164.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,044,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,918,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 962,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 501,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 125,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 304,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $38.48.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $1.20. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 119.30% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $609.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

