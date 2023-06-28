Short Interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Declines By 95.1%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 39,480,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $86,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 152,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,710. 22.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Skillz
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Skillz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Price Performance
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.20. Skillz had a negative net margin of 141.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Analysts expect that Skillz will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.
