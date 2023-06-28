Short Interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Declines By 95.1%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 39,480,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $86,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 152,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,710. 22.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Skillz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Skillz has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.20. Skillz had a negative net margin of 141.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Analysts expect that Skillz will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

