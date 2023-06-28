Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Expands By 4,624.4%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 4,624.4% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 3,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,317. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

