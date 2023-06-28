Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Expands By 7,181.8%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 7,181.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 66,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. 13,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,742. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

