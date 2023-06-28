Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Decreases By 88.2%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 84,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wireless Telecom Group Price Performance

Wireless Telecom Group stock remained flat at $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,850. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Wireless Telecom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides radio frequency components in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also offers radio frequency power meters, sensors and analyzers, synthesizers; phased noise analyzers and noise generators, as well as provides voltmeters, audio, and modulation analyzers.

