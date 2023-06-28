Siacoin Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $163.83 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,424,305,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,401,967,876 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

