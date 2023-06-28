Siacoin (SC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.97 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $163.86 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,278.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00282771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.08 or 0.00766491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00549545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00058849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,423,285,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,400,947,867 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

