Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.81

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Free Report) (NASDAQ:SWIR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.81 and traded as high as C$41.32. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$40.99, with a volume of 4,355 shares trading hands.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

