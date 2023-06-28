Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (SURI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SURI opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50.
Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF from StockNews.com
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.