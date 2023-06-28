Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (SURI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SURI opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50.

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (SURI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund employs an actively managed, multi-asset strategy that focuses on equity and debt securities of companies in the healthcare sector. The fund selects securities believed to be attractive investment opportunities SURI was launched on Feb 7, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

