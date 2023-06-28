SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $284.27 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $284.27 million and approximately $32.53 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,444.67 or 1.00059982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002160 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,731,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

