Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 205,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,604. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.