SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

