SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $15.09.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile
