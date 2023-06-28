SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Up 625.0% in June

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SMG Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:SMGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. SMG Industries has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation services company in the United States. It engages in the transportation of infrastructure components, such as bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane activities used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

