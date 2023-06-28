Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.59

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and traded as high as $20.99. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 5,510 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95 and a beta of 0.74.
Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.90%.
Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.
