Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.59

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and traded as high as $20.99. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 5,510 shares.

Smith-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMID. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Smith-Midland by 190.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smith-Midland by 76.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smith-Midland by 30.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smith-Midland by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.