Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 557,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

