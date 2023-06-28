Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $180.00. 2,321,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 5,926,786 shares.The stock last traded at $186.13 and had previously closed at $177.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.83.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 7.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

