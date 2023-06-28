Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $568.03 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $568.03 million and approximately $116.84 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,089.88 or 0.99999167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02705344 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

