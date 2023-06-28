Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Southern Community Bancshares Price Performance
Southern Community Bancshares stock remained flat at $16.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Southern Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.
Southern Community Bancshares Company Profile
