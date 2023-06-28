Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Southern Community Bancshares Price Performance

Southern Community Bancshares stock remained flat at $16.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Southern Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

Southern Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in northern Alabama. It accepts checking, saving, money market, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, Christmas club, and kids club savings accounts.

