SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

