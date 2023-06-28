SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day moving average of $178.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.