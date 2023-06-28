SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Reduced by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after buying an additional 164,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $177.31. 2,357,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,763. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.54.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

