SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.44. 3,422,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.