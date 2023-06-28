SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

