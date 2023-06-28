SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. 294,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,672. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

