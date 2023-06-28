SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,660,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,862 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $257,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

