SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. 11,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
