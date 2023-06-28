SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Position Lessened by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.98. 8,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.32. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

