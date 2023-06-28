SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,343 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

