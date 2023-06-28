SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDY traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.69. 299,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.72. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.