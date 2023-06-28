Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11,310.16

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £113.10 ($143.80) and traded as low as £100.45 ($127.72). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £101.30 ($128.80), with a volume of 59,571 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,363.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £113.05.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

