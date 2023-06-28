SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 97.9% in June

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SPYR remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 470,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,605. SPYR has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Get SPYR alerts:

SPYR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.