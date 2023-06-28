SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 97.9% in June

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SPYR remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 470,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,605. SPYR has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
SPYR Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on SPYR from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than SPYR
Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.