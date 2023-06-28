Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Up to $27.75

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $28.77. Squarespace shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 47,449 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at $21,978,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,819,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,141,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,247 shares of company stock worth $4,211,797. Insiders own 47.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

