Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.26%. The business had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

